Selena Gomez reminisces about her transformative role in 'Emilia Perez'

The Rare Beauty founder starrer ‘Emilia Perez’ will release on August 21, 2024

  • August 20, 2024


Selena Gomez has taken a trip down the memory lane of landing a role in upcoming French comedy film, Emilia Perez.

She posted a bunch of pictures on her social media from the set and recalled her first reaction of getting the role.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, the Only Murders in the Building star penned, “When I found out I got the part for @emiliaperezfilm and the sessions in between lolll”

One picture shows the Rare Beauty founder getting ready in the vanity as she takes mirror selfie.

In the most-awaited film, Selena starred as Emilia Perez, Luis Gerardo Méndez as Santiago, Eiza González as Valentina, Ricardo Abarca as Javier, Joaquín Cosío as Don Luis, Ana de la Reguera as Teresa.

Shortly after Benny Blanco’s girlfriend posted the unseen pictures, her fans swarmed the comment section to show excitement for the upcoming film.

A fan commented, “I am having a Emilia Perez bday party where we all go see the film and dress up and I can not be more excited!! Congrats Selena!!”

Emilia Perez will release on August 21, 2024.

