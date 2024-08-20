Entertainment

Ben Affleck stands strong for daughter Violet amid Jennifer Lopez split rumors

Ben Affleck's support for daughter Violet steals the spotlight amid Jennifer Lopez split rumors

  • by Web Desk
  • August 20, 2024
Ben Affleck stands strong for daughter Violet amid Jennifer Lopez split rumors
Ben Affleck stands strong for daughter Violet amid Jennifer Lopez split rumors

Ben Affleck has taken the role of a supporting father as his daughter Violet is preparing for college.

An exclusive source told People magazine that Ben "has been very focused on getting Violet ready for move-in.”

For the unversed, the renowned actor shares 18-year-old daughter Violet with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Violet’s got an admission in Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

"It’s, of course, a huge deal for the whole family, and they’ve all been so excited the last few weeks," the insider explained.

Last week, Ben enjoyed a “small” birthday party with his small and Jennifer Lopez also marked her presence.

Earlier an insider told OK! Magazine, "Ben is planning to keep things intimate for his birthday, spending it with close friends and family" as he has been busy shooting for Accountant 2.

Ben seemingly had a "small birthday celebration at home" with his kids.

Another source told the media outlet, "It's exactly what he wanted. He didn't want to go out to celebrate. The kids had gifts for him, and it was cute," adding, "Jennifer [Lopez] stopped by to congratulate him."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who tied the knot in 2022, sparked rumors of their troubled marriage in May 2024.

Kate Middleton, Prince William share first statement as Andrew feud deepens

Kate Middleton, Prince William share first statement as Andrew feud deepens
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin overcame major ‘issues’ to make ‘relationship work’

Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin overcame major ‘issues’ to make ‘relationship work’
Shah Rukh Khan gifts John Abraham a luxury gift post 'Pathaan' success

Shah Rukh Khan gifts John Abraham a luxury gift post 'Pathaan' success
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices

Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices

Entertainment News

Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin overcame major ‘issues’ to make ‘relationship work’
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Taylor Swift in 'tears' after emotional engagement proposal at London show
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
John Legend says Kamala Harris is a role model for his daughter
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
'Friends' cast reflects on Matthew Perry’s legacy in heartfelt birthday tribute
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Selena Gomez reminisces about her transformative role in 'Emilia Perez'
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Florence Pugh shares glimpse into her '6am mornings'
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Taylor Swift hit by ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner’s appearance at Wembley show
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Shiloh Jolie cut ties with Brad Pitt’s last name amid Angelina Jolie family feud
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Harry Styles mobbed by admirers in London
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
‘Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel announces breast cancer battle
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Taylor Swift breaks silence on Donald Trump's AI-generated endorsement