Ben Affleck stands strong for daughter Violet amid Jennifer Lopez split rumors

Ben Affleck has taken the role of a supporting father as his daughter Violet is preparing for college.
An exclusive source told People magazine that Ben "has been very focused on getting Violet ready for move-in.”
For the unversed, the renowned actor shares 18-year-old daughter Violet with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
Violet’s got an admission in Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.
"It’s, of course, a huge deal for the whole family, and they’ve all been so excited the last few weeks," the insider explained.
Last week, Ben enjoyed a “small” birthday party with his small and Jennifer Lopez also marked her presence.
Earlier an insider told OK! Magazine, "Ben is planning to keep things intimate for his birthday, spending it with close friends and family" as he has been busy shooting for Accountant 2.
Ben seemingly had a "small birthday celebration at home" with his kids.
Another source told the media outlet, "It's exactly what he wanted. He didn't want to go out to celebrate. The kids had gifts for him, and it was cute," adding, "Jennifer [Lopez] stopped by to congratulate him."
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who tied the knot in 2022, sparked rumors of their troubled marriage in May 2024.