Search for missing tech tycoon Mike Lynch ongoing after yacht sinks in Sicily

Mike Lynch, his daughter and investment banker Morgan Stanley are among six tourists missing in Sicily Yacht

  Web Desk
  August 20, 2024
The desperate search for Mike Lynch, popular as the Bill Gates of Britain and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah Lynch is underway after they along with 4 others went missing in a yacht sank in Sicily tornado.

According to Italian newspaper la Repubblica, one person, believed to be the vessel's Canadian chef has been confirmed dead, while four are still not find.

As per the Palermo Port Authority, the body of Recaldo Thomas, a Canadian national residing in Antigua, has been recovered.

A British yacht, Bayesian which sank off the coast of Palermo at approximately 5am local time was carrying 22 people among them 10 were crew members and 12 were passengers.

Salvo Cocina, from Sicily's civil protection agency, described the tragic incident as a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

He also confirmed that key individuals including Jonathan Bloomer, chairman of Morgan Stanley International, and Chris Morvillo, a lawyer at Clifford Chance are still missing.

Meanwhile, Hannah Lynch, daughter of Mike Lynch has also not been found yet, while her mother, Angela Bacares, was among the 15 rescued.

In addition to this, a mother Charlotte Golunski who kept her one-year-old baby afloat amid the chaos recounted the incident noting, “It was all dark. In the water I couldn't keep my eyes open."

"I screamed for help but all I could hear around me was the screams of others," she added.

