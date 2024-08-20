Sports

Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner shine bright at Cincinnati Open finals

  by Web Desk
  • August 20, 2024
Top-ranked Jannik Sinner and women’s number 2 Aryna Sabalenka beam with pride at the Cincinnari Open finals.

According to The Washington Post, the Italian tennis player won his 15th title of his career after beating Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 at the Cincinnari on Monday, August 19.

Sinner said, “It was tough mentally, but I tried to do my best. I'm just glad I kept my level in the important moments. I handled the situations on court well."

The youngest Cincinnati champion after Andy Murray in 2008 further added, “I’m very happy to be in the position where I am. I’m just trying to keep going this way mentally. It’s important to recover to be ready for New York. That’s the most important thing.”

Moreover, in the women’s single finals, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula, 6-3, 7-5, to win her first after her shoulder injury.

Sabalenka said, “I'm super happy with the level I played in the final and that I was able to get this title. It's really important going into the US Open. I'm sure Jess and I will have more battles in the future, let's keep it up."

Women’s number 2 expressed, “I would say that I’m really playing great tennis. Probably not the best tennis I can play, but I’m definitely getting there. Hopefully at the U.S. Open I can reach even higher levels.”

Additionally, both Sabalenka and Sinner have now set their sights on the US Open, starting August 26 in New York.

Sports News

Australian Olympian Matt Richardson joins Great Britain's sprint squad
PCB boots ‘unfit’ Aamir Jamal from Pakistan Test squad
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese shatter WNBA records in standout rookie seasons
John Obi-Mike requests Chelsea to sign new ‘top striker’
Ferrari's Frederic Vasseur reveals unique strategy for Dutch GP
Brentford excludes Ivan Toney from squad as transfer rumors heat up
Australia to mark 150 years of Test cricket with special match at MCG in 2027
Djokovic slams 'Embarrassing and ridiculous' umpiring at Cincinnati Open finals
Babar Azam all set to achieve new milestone in test match against Bangladesh
Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on racket-smashing incident: ‘Won’t happen again.’
New Zealand secures dominant victory over Argentina in Rugby Championship
Caitlin Clark shines in Indiana Fever's victory after Olympic snub