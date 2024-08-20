Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner shine bright at Cincinnati Open finals

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner and women’s number 2 Aryna Sabalenka beam with pride at the Cincinnari Open finals.
According to The Washington Post, the Italian tennis player won his 15th title of his career after beating Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 at the Cincinnari on Monday, August 19.
Sinner said, “It was tough mentally, but I tried to do my best. I'm just glad I kept my level in the important moments. I handled the situations on court well."
The youngest Cincinnati champion after Andy Murray in 2008 further added, “I’m very happy to be in the position where I am. I’m just trying to keep going this way mentally. It’s important to recover to be ready for New York. That’s the most important thing.”
Moreover, in the women’s single finals, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula, 6-3, 7-5, to win her first after her shoulder injury.
Sabalenka said, “I'm super happy with the level I played in the final and that I was able to get this title. It's really important going into the US Open. I'm sure Jess and I will have more battles in the future, let's keep it up."
Women’s number 2 expressed, “I would say that I’m really playing great tennis. Probably not the best tennis I can play, but I’m definitely getting there. Hopefully at the U.S. Open I can reach even higher levels.”
Additionally, both Sabalenka and Sinner have now set their sights on the US Open, starting August 26 in New York.