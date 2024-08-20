Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin overcame major ‘issues’ to make ‘relationship work’

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have reportedly worked together to solve “issues” in their relationship to make it “work.”
A rep of the Fifty Shades of Grey star has slammed down rumours of couple’s split last week and exclaimed that “they are happily together.”
As per People, a source revealed, "Their relationship works because they are both very independent and actually have lives outside of their relationship too," adding, "It's like every time they are not spotted together for a while, there are breakup rumors."
For the unversed, Dakota, 34, and Chris, 47, first linked in 2017 after the Coldplay memeber had finalised his divorce with Gwyneth Paltrow.
The insider explained, "Sure, they've had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now. They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can."
In March 2024, a course told the media outlet that the lovebirds "got engaged years ago but were in no rush to get married" yet.
Chris has previously dedicated many songs to his fiancé including hit track Universe.
The couple was last spotted together in June, when the renowned actress attended the Glastonbury Festival to support her man.