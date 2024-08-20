Taylor Swift's top 3 Eras Tour looks: a style evolution

Taylor Swift, the undisputed queen of style and sass, has proven multiple times that she is the epitome of beauty and style in the music industry.
From dazzling Versace bodysuit to gorgeous floral gowns, Taylor reigns supreme as the music industry's most stylish and savvy superstar
Let's take a closer look at The Tortured Poets Department hitmaker’s three most famous costumes that she wore during the Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift in ‘Reputation’ era:
Taylor Swift's Reputation era outfit was a dark, edgy, and bold reinvention, featuring sleek black ensembles, daring cut-outs, and snake-inspired accents.
The Cruel Summer crooner custom outfit is designed by Roberto Cavalli.
Taylor Swift in ‘Lover’ era:
For the Lover era custom, Taylor Swift went for a bright, bold and sparkly custom Versace bodysuit.
Her outfits perfectly captured the era's themes of love, hope, and joy, showcasing a softer, sweeter side of the global superstar.
Taylor Swift in ‘1989’ era:
Taylor Swift exudes boldness and fierceness in a sparkly two-piece set for the 1989 era.
The Love Story singer donned a custom two-piece Roberto Cavalli set, covered in chunky fringes.