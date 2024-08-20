Kate Middleton, Prince William share first statement as Andrew feud deepens

Amid the chaos surrounding the King Charles III and Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge, Prince William and Princess Kate penned a heartfelt tribute for Britain’s oldest skydiver Manette Baillie, on her 102 birthday.
William praised the World War Two veteran’s generosity, who is set to celebrate her birthday with a charity skydive in support of William’s former air ambulance trust.
As per Telegraph’s report, the royal couple in their personal letter penned, “Catherine and I hear you will be marking your 102nd birthday next week with a parachute jump!”
“Knowing you celebrated your 100th birthday by racing a Ferrari around Silverstone, we are not surprised. I cannot wait to hear what you will do for your 103rd birthday! added the royal couple.
William went on to praise Baillie, “From my time with East Anglian Air Ambulance, I know how many lives are saved due to the generosity of people like you.”
They further expressed, "We will be thinking of you on August 25, and hope you have a great time."
Meanwhile on Wednesday Baillie expressed her thoughts, noting, "I had to be 102 before I dare do the dive.
"I wanted the charities to represent something close to my heart and when my son had a bad accident and had to be airlifted, it was a helicopter that took him,” she added.