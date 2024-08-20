Ryan Reynolds makes Hugh Jackman cry with friendship tribute

Ryan Reynolds has reportedly reduced pal Hugh Jackman to tears by paying quite a lengthy yet stunning ode to their friendship.
Hopping on Instagram, he began, “On August 14, 2022, Hugh Jackman stopped his car to call me. He’d been having a crappy week… Months later, brought Wolverine back into the light.”
“Everyone knew something special was happening. For months of filming and 100 years of editing and post production, I had a front row seat to WOLVERINE,” the actor added.
Customarily making a few jokes on the side, he then recounted crossing paths with his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star for the first time and eventually building a bond that has lasted ages.
“I met Hugh Jackman in Sydney around 2007. Back then, he was already a movie star and I walked onto set a supporting actor. I was a nervous mess,” Ryan Reynolds went on.
He recalled, “I remember seeing how he treated every member of the crew with genuine respect and appreciation. I don’t know anyone more thoughtful and classy than Hugh Jackman.”
Thanking him for making his dream come true by signing up for their latest production together, Ryan Reynolds winded his homage with 17 pictures celebrating their friendship.
As per Daily Mail, the Deadpool star’s words have reduced Hugh Jackman to tears.