Matthew Perry’s entire death story revealed: Details

Matthew Perry’s death investigation has come out via People Magazine.
According to the media portal, he asked live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa to inject him with ketamine thrice on the day of his passing.
The quick-acting anaesthetic should only be administered legally by medical professionals, and when it was shot into the actor’s body for the third time, he was found dead with his face down in a hot tub.
On August 15, 2024, a jury charged Kenneth Iwamasa along with four more alleged co-conspirators connected to this high-profile death.
Court documents state doctor Mark Chavez sold ketamine to another doctor named Salvador Plasencia, who in turn supplied and administered it to Matthew Perry.
Other two people were drug dealers Erik Fleming and Jasveen ‘The Ketamine Queen’ Sangha, whose drug eventually took the star’s life.
“I wonder how much this moron will pay,” one of these trial-facers wrote to another.
On October 12, 2023, a scary incident occurred when Salvador Plasencia administered one dose, causing an adverse reaction in Matthew Perry’s body with his blood pressure spiking up.
It left him temporarily frozen, “leaving him unable to talk or move.”
Salvador Plasencia allegedly informed another patient that the TV celebrity’s addiction was “spiraling out of control,” but was still offering more of it to him because of “greed.”
By that time, Matthew Perry turned to Jasveen Sangha for purchasing ketamine.
With his death occurring on October 28, 2023, Erik Fleming and Jasveen Sanga “spoke via the encrypted Signal app and agreed to distance themselves from the deal by deleting all previous messages.”
Later on, Erik Fleming asked if the death scene had been cleared up, to which assistant Kenneth Iwamasa responded positively.
He had wiped out “evidence of syringes and ketamine vials,” meanwhile Salvador Plasencia “falsified medical records by writing a fake treatment plan for Matthew Perry.”
All of these people now face trial and can spend up to 10 years in prison upon conviction.