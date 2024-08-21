Joe Biden secretly approves nuclear strategy to counter China, reports

US President Joe Biden silently approved a intimate nuclear strategy in March, with a key focus on countering China’s expanding nuclear capabilities.
According to a report by the New York Times, the strategy, known as the "Nuclear Employment Guidance," marks a vital change in Washington's approach to nuclear defence.
Unlike past strategies, this update highlights the growing challenge posed by China’s nuclear advancements.
Although the Biden administration did not publicly announce the approval of the new strategy, and details remain under wraps.
However, an unclassified version is expected to be submitted to Congress before the end of Biden's term.
While, the strategy's revision has been mentioned briefly in recent speeches by two senior administration officials, the White House has not commented on the report.