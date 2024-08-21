Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's small request costs Colombia $2 million

The Duke and Dutches of Sussex’s single demand costs Colombia a whopping $2 million

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have proved that royal request comes with hefty price tag.

The Duke and Dutches of Sussex left the royal family in 2020 and ever since then they have not taken any official royal tours to perform their duties as part of the royal family. But in 2024, the lovebirds have taken two international trips–one to Nigeria back in May and other to Columbia this month.

Harry and Meghan got invited by Colombia's vice president, Francia Márquez for a tour.

As per Express, the country spent $1.95 million on security for the Sussexes from start to finish of their trip.

The media outlet also reported that a now-removed Colombian media article exclaimed Harry and Meghan needed around 3,000 police officers and soldiers for total protection.

During the trip, the couple attended a series of events that promotes mental health among young people. They also had a Invictus Games training session with the veterans.

On the last day of their four-day trip, the Suits former star gave an emotional speech at the Women Empowerment forum.

The couple concluded their Columbia trip on Sunday.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's small request costs Colombia $2 million

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's small request costs Colombia $2 million
Adam Sandler talks about his daughters’ concern for his lifestyle

Adam Sandler talks about his daughters’ concern for his lifestyle
Travis Kelce to make Hollywood debut with first film ‘Loose Cannons’

Travis Kelce to make Hollywood debut with first film ‘Loose Cannons’
King Charles shows support for Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte with heartfelt promise

King Charles shows support for Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte with heartfelt promise

Royal News

King Charles shows support for Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte with heartfelt promise
King Charles shows support for Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte with heartfelt promise
King Charles shows support for Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte with heartfelt promise
Kate Middleton pushes Prince William to give another chance to Harry
King Charles shows support for Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte with heartfelt promise
King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support
King Charles shows support for Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte with heartfelt promise
Kate Middleton makes heart aching confession about Prince Harry
King Charles shows support for Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte with heartfelt promise
Prince William nearly ‘blew off’ Kate Middleton’s paternal house
King Charles shows support for Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte with heartfelt promise
King Charles ‘radically’ crushing Prince Andrew’s security for this reason
King Charles shows support for Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte with heartfelt promise
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’
King Charles shows support for Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte with heartfelt promise
Queen Elizabeth II’s explosive views about Donald Trump exposed in new book
King Charles shows support for Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte with heartfelt promise
Princess Charlotte ditches Kate Middleton for her special trip
King Charles shows support for Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte with heartfelt promise
King Charles arrives at Southport for mourning death of stabbed victims
King Charles shows support for Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte with heartfelt promise
Prince Harry, Prince William's ‘last’ talk revealed - what went wrong?
King Charles shows support for Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte with heartfelt promise
Prince William won't make 'foolish' mistake with Prince Harry: expert