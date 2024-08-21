Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's small request costs Colombia $2 million

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have proved that royal request comes with hefty price tag.
The Duke and Dutches of Sussex left the royal family in 2020 and ever since then they have not taken any official royal tours to perform their duties as part of the royal family. But in 2024, the lovebirds have taken two international trips–one to Nigeria back in May and other to Columbia this month.
Harry and Meghan got invited by Colombia's vice president, Francia Márquez for a tour.
As per Express, the country spent $1.95 million on security for the Sussexes from start to finish of their trip.
The media outlet also reported that a now-removed Colombian media article exclaimed Harry and Meghan needed around 3,000 police officers and soldiers for total protection.
During the trip, the couple attended a series of events that promotes mental health among young people. They also had a Invictus Games training session with the veterans.
On the last day of their four-day trip, the Suits former star gave an emotional speech at the Women Empowerment forum.
The couple concluded their Columbia trip on Sunday.