Narendra Modi all set to make history as first Indian PM to visit Ukraine

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for a historic visit to Poland and Ukraine to strengthen bilateral ties.
According to the Hindustan Times, Modi will become the first Indian prime minister to visit Ukraine since independence and the first country leader to travel to Poland in 45 years.
The 73-year-old, before his departure on Wednesday, August 21, said, “Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe. Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further reinforces our relationship.”
He further informed, “From Poland, I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine.”
It is worth knowing that Modi is visiting Ukraine more than a month after he visited Russia for the annual India-Russia Summit in early July.
At that time, he urged President Vladimir Putin that peace could not be achieved through military action.
Modi once again stated, “I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict.”
He continued, “As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region.”
As per Zelenskyy’s office, Modi will visit Ukraine on its National Flag Day on August 23.