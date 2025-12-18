The Royal Family has issued a rare update after reports emerged linking Princess Eugenie to an alleged trial over breaching Russian sanction.
On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace dropped the update on King Charles as he held a reception at Buckingham Palace for the survivors of the Huntingdon train attack.
Sharing the exclusive glimpses of the reception, the Palace shared a statement, “Earlier today, The King met members of the public and railway staff who showed particular bravery in response to the attack on board a train which ended in Huntingdon in November.”
In a shared post, Charles was pictured greeting Samir “Sam” Zitouni, who was seriously injured while protecting passengers during the November 1 Doncaster–London train stabbing, along with his wife and other brave members of the public and railway staff.
Notably this update came after an art gallery linked to Princess Eugenie faces trial for breaching Russian sanctions.
Hauser & Wirth, the Savile Row art gallery, hit with trial for allegedly breaching Russian sanctions by selling George Condo’s 2021 painting Escape from Humanity to someone with Russian ties.
The charges against Hauser & Wirth relate to the period between April 14 and December 31 2022.
Princess Eugenie, who is the gallery’s associate director since 2015, is not involved in the breaching,