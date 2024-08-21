 Argentina quarantines cargo ship over suspected MPox case

A cargo ship has been quarantined in Argentina after a crew member showed symptoms of mpox, a viral disease that has triggered a global public health alert.
The Liberian-flagged vessel, Ina-Lotte, was anchored in the Parana River after arriving from Brazil to pick up soy cargo.
The crew member, an Indian national, displayed "cyst-like skin lesions predominantly on the chest and face", prompting the health ministry to activate a public emergency protocol.
Medical personnel will board the ship to inspect the crew member and take samples for testing.
The ship will remain in quarantine until the test results are available.
This comes a week after the World Health Organization declared mpox a global health emergency due to a deadlier strain of the virus spreading rapidly.
Argentina has not reported any mpox cases before, but the suspected case has raised concerns.
The disease has spread to over 13 countries, with more than 17,000 cases confirmed and 571 deaths in Africa this year alone.
The WHO has warned that the mutant strain of mpox, Clade 1b, has a high fatality rate and spreads easily through close contact.
Countries such as Pakistan, Sweden, and the Philippines have reported cases, along with several African nations.
Mpox causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions, and can be fatal for people with weakened immune systems.
The quarantine of the cargo ship is a precautionary measure to prevent the potential spread of the disease.