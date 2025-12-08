Entertainment
Salma Hayek shares heartwarming statement after Golden Globes 2025

The Golden Globe Awards have introduced a new category, Best Podcast, for the 2026 ceremony

  • By Hania Jamil
Golden Globes 2026 Nominations: Heres who is leading the categories
Golden Globes 2026 Nominations: Here's who is leading the categories

The 2026 Golden Globe nominations have been announced, with One Battle After Another leading the categories.

On Monday, December 8, the Leonardo DiCaprio-starring film scored a total of nine nods, including Best Director, Best Screenwriter and Best Picture.

In the TV categories, The White Lotus secured six nominations, followed by Adolescence, Only Murders in the Building and Severance.

During the announcement, nominees for 28 categories were revealed, as the Golden Globes will honour the best of the year in TV, film, and, for the first time ever podcasts.

Besides the fierce competition, the Golden Globes previously announced that Helen Mirren would receive the 2026 Cecil B. DeMille Award and that Sarah Jessica Parker will receive this year's Carol Burnett Award.

The 2026 Golden Globes, hosted by Nikki Glaser, are set to air live on Sunday, January 11 at 5 p.m. et/8 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.

Here is the full list of Golden Globes 2026 nominations:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Frankenstein (Netflix)

Kpop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Nouvelle Vague (Netflix)

Hamnet (Focus Features)

It Was Just an Accident (Neon)

The Secret Agent (Neon)

Sentimental Value (Neon)

Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)

Bugonia (Focus Features)

Marty Supreme (A24)

No Other Choice (Neon)

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Arco (Neon)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle (Aniplex, Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (Gkids)

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

F1 (Apple Original Films)

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)

Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Weapons (Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema)

Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

It Was Just an Accident (Neon) – France

No Other Choice (Neon) – South Korea

The Secret Agent (Neon) – Brazil

Sentimental Value (Neon) – Norway

Sirāt (Neon) – Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Willa) – Tunisia

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Julia Roberts (After the Hunt)

Tessa Thompson (Hedda)

Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)

Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)

Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)

Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

George Clooney (Jay Kelly)

Leonardo Dicaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)

Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Paul Mescal (Hamnet)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)

Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Guillermo Del Toro (Frankenstein)

Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell (Hamnet)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)

Hans Zimmer (F1)

Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)

Kangding Ray (Sirāt)

Max Richter (Hamnet)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Dream as One (Avatar: Fire and Ash)

Golden (Kpop Demon Hunters)

I Lied To You (Sinners)

No Place Like Home (Wicked: For Good)

The Girl in the Bubble (Wicked: For Good)

Train Dreams (Train Dreams)

Best Television Series – Drama

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Pluribus (Apple TV)

Severance (Apple TV)

Slow Horses (Apple TV)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Studio (Apple TV)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolescence (Netflix)

All Her Fault (Peacock)

The Beast In Me (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)

The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Britt Lower (Severance)

Helen Mirren (Mobland)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Mark Ruffalo (Task)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders In the Building)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Glen Powell (Chad Powers)

Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Claire Danes (The Beast in Me)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)

Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)

Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)

Best Performance by a Male Actorin a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road to the Deep North)

Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)

Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)

Jude Law (Black Rabbit)

Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)

Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Catherine O’hara (The Studio)

Parker Posey (The White Lotus)

Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)

Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)

Tramell Tillman (Severance)

Ashley Walters (Adolescence)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Bill Maher (Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?)

Brett Goldstein (Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life)

Kevin Hart (Kevin Hart: Acting My Age)

Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts)

Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Mortality)

Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Postmortem)

Best Podcast

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard (Wondery)

Call Her Daddy (SiriusXM)

Good Hang With Amy Poehler (Spotify)

The Mel Robbins Podcast (SiriusXM)

Smartless (SiriusXM)

Up First (NPR)

