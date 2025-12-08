Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Police investigate ex-footballer Joey Barton's controversial tweets

Joseph Anthony Barton is an English professional football manager and former player who played as a midfielder

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Joey Barton handed suspended prison sentence over offensive posts
Joey Barton handed suspended prison sentence over offensive posts

Former footballer Joey Barton received a suspended prison sentence on Monday, December 8 for offensive social media posts targeting broadcasters Jeremy Vine and television pundits Lucy Ward and Eni Aluko.

As per multiple reports, the jury at Liverpool Crown Court ruled that his posts, which he made in 2024 went beyond free speech and counted as a criminal offence.

Borton, who frequently criticizes women in men's football, attacked Lucy and Aluko for their commentary on a match, comparing them to notorious serial killers Fred and Rose West and also insulted Jeremy by calling him a "bike nonce."

He even edited a photo to place the faces of the two women over the killers’ image.

The football manager was sentenced to six months in prison but the sentence was suspended for 18 months, meaning he won't go to jail unless he breaks the law again.

Besides this, the 43-year-old is required to complete 200 hours of unpaid community work and also pay £23,419 to recover the legal costs of his prosecution.

Sentencing, the Honorary Recorder of Liverpool, Judge Andrew Menary KC told Barton, "As the jury concluded, your offences exemplify behaviour that is beyond this limit - amounting to a sustained campaign of online abuse that was not mere commentary but targeted, extreme and deliberately harmful."

Additionally, Barton is legally prohibited from contacting his victims or mentioning them on any social media or broadcast platform.

