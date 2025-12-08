King Charles reveals fear of leaving his grandchildren in 'far worse state'

King Charles is celebrating Lando Norris' recent career milestone with a heartwarming nod.
On Monday, December 8, the British Royal Family turned to their Instagram account to pay a heartfelt tribute to the Formula 1 star after he won the title by two points ahead of Verstappen in the championship held on Sunday, December 7.
"Congratulations to @lando on winning the @f1 Drivers' World Championship!" His Majesty's office stated over the re-shared post of Formula 1.
The 77-year-old British monarch, who is an enthusiast of cars, has a particular appreciation for British luxury and performance vehicles like Aston Martins, rather than solely focusing on professional car racing.
This update comes after a report claimed that His Majesty and his beloved daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, have earned immense praise over their incredible teamwork during some of the major Royal events.
In an old interview with ITV's Love Your Weekend, a Royal photographer, Chris Jackson, revealed the royal duo’s unexpected bonding.
"There have been challenges, I think that transition was sort of a challenging period," Jackson said, referring to Charles and Kate’s cancer battles.
Kate Middleton has proudly represented King Charles during this year’s annual Christmas Carol service, hosted at Westminster Abbey last week.