Jennifer Garner asks to ‘save the children’ after Jennifer Lopez files for divorce

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024
Jennifer Garner was spotted heading out of her house just hours after Jennifer Lopez formally filed documents for divorcing Ben Affleck.

As per a photograph obtained by Daily Mail, she was seen frowning in a seemingly tense mood.

The actress is now dating businessman John Miller following her own split with Ben Affleck, who was reportedly being “helped” by her to fix his breaking marriage with the popstar.

She had cut a casual figure for this outing, sporting a grey T-shirt that said, “Save The Children.”

Although the top was meant to support a charity organization of the same name, fans are convinced that it could be a hidden message for Jennifer Lopez.

As per various media portals, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet Affleck are quite attached to the singer.

In fact, just a few days back, she was seen wearing her stepmother’s iconic Valentine’s Day dress that was worn on a date with her father previously.

On the same day that Jennifer Lopez filed for a divorce, the 18-year-old was dropped in Connecticut by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner for starting her college.

