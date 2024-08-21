Taylor Swift shatters Michael Jackson's 3-decade-old record at Wembley stadium

Taylor Swift has shattered yet another record at Eras tour!
On Tuesday, August 20, the global superstar performed the eighth show of her Era's Tour at London's iconic Wembley Stadium, surpassing Michael Jackson's 35-year-old record for the most nights played at the venue by a solo artist, set during his Bad tour in 1988.
Swift expressed her gratitude to the audience, saying, "You just made me the first solo artist to ever play Wembley eight times in a single tour. We will never, ever be able to thank you enough for it."
The sold-out show marked the conclusion of the European leg of her Eras Tour, which featured special guest appearances by Bleachers' lead vocalist Jack Antonoff and British singer Florence Welch.
The trio delivered unforgettable performances, including the debut of Swift and Welch's song "Florida!!!"
Swift praised her collaborators, stating, "I think a lot about why I'm lucky enough to get to do a show like the Eras Tour, and it's because I've been fortunate enough to find friendships over the years that have been incredible collaborative and creative forces."
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will resume in the United States on October 18, with a highly anticipated show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, featuring Gracie Abrams as the opening act.