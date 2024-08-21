Entertainment

Taylor Swift shatters Michael Jackson's 3-decade-old record at Wembley stadium

Taylor Swift becomes first solo artist to perfrom 8 times at Wembley

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024
Taylor Swift shatters Michael Jacksons 3-decade-old record at Wembley stadium
Taylor Swift shatters Michael Jackson's 3-decade-old record at Wembley stadium

Taylor Swift has shattered yet another record at Eras tour!

On Tuesday, August 20, the global superstar performed the eighth show of her Era's Tour at London's iconic Wembley Stadium, surpassing Michael Jackson's 35-year-old record for the most nights played at the venue by a solo artist, set during his Bad tour in 1988.

Swift expressed her gratitude to the audience, saying, "You just made me the first solo artist to ever play Wembley eight times in a single tour. We will never, ever be able to thank you enough for it."

The sold-out show marked the conclusion of the European leg of her Eras Tour, which featured special guest appearances by Bleachers' lead vocalist Jack Antonoff and British singer Florence Welch. 

The trio delivered unforgettable performances, including the debut of Swift and Welch's song "Florida!!!"

Swift praised her collaborators, stating, "I think a lot about why I'm lucky enough to get to do a show like the Eras Tour, and it's because I've been fortunate enough to find friendships over the years that have been incredible collaborative and creative forces."

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will resume in the United States on October 18, with a highly anticipated show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, featuring Gracie Abrams as the opening act.

Matthew Perry's death highlights thin line between Ketamine use and abuse: Details

Matthew Perry's death highlights thin line between Ketamine use and abuse: Details

Google launches anti-theft lock feature for Android phones

Google launches anti-theft lock feature for Android phones
Taylor Swift shatters Michael Jackson's 3-decade-old record at Wembley stadium

Taylor Swift shatters Michael Jackson's 3-decade-old record at Wembley stadium
King Charles chokes on tears in second meeting with Southport families

King Charles chokes on tears in second meeting with Southport families

Entertainment News

King Charles chokes on tears in second meeting with Southport families
Taylor Swift set to make heartbreaking revelations amid Travis Kelce romance
King Charles chokes on tears in second meeting with Southport families
Jennifer Garner asks to ‘save the children’ after Jennifer Lopez files for divorce
King Charles chokes on tears in second meeting with Southport families
Adam Sandler talks about his daughters’ concern for his lifestyle
King Charles chokes on tears in second meeting with Southport families
Travis Kelce to make Hollywood debut with first film ‘Loose Cannons’
King Charles chokes on tears in second meeting with Southport families
Real reason why Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck
King Charles chokes on tears in second meeting with Southport families
Taylor Swift introduces Florence Welch for surprise duet at Eras Tour
King Charles chokes on tears in second meeting with Southport families
Jonathan Majors stands by Meagan Good at 'Terry McMillan Presents: Forever' premiere
King Charles chokes on tears in second meeting with Southport families
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
King Charles chokes on tears in second meeting with Southport families
Todd Phillips teases major update on 'Joker 3' movie
King Charles chokes on tears in second meeting with Southport families
Taylor Swift surprises fans with 'I Can Do It with a Broken Heart' music video
King Charles chokes on tears in second meeting with Southport families
Jennifer Lopez ‘moves on’ after Ben Affleck shows no ‘interest’ in marriage
King Charles chokes on tears in second meeting with Southport families
Jennifer Lopez calls it quits with Ben Affleck as she finally files for divorce