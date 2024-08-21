Sci-Tech

Google launches anti-theft lock feature for Android phones

Google revealed in May that Android 15 will bring an enhanced anti-theft function

  • August 21, 2024
Google is releasing a new AI-powered feature for Android phones that locks users out and keeps hackers from accessing their data.

Since Google revealed in May that Android 15 will bring an enhanced anti-theft function, users have been eagerly awaiting the much-anticipated release of the feature.

Google claimed that the Theft Detection Lock function is made to recognise unusual movements linked to theft using artificial intelligence (AI) and the phone's accelerometer and gyroscope.

When the feature detects abnormal movement patterns, like a sharp jolt followed by fast acceleration, it will quickly lock the device's screen to protect the owner's private data.

ZDNET asserted that Google is finally releasing the eagerly anticipated AI-powered feature, but it will only be available to a small number of Brazilian customers who enrolled in the company's beta program.

It would "probably start with newer Google phones but will eventually be available on all Android 10+ devices, or essentially any modern Android phone," ZDNET said, after the feature is fully rolled out.

Google released a number of tools earlier this year to safeguard your information "before, during, and after a theft.

