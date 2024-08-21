Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing 

Ben Affleck was seen without his wedding ring on Tuesday, August 20, just hours after his wife Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce.
The 52-year-old actor was photographed walking into an office building in Los Angeles, wearing a gray T-shirt, jeans, and black-tinted sunglasses.
Notably, his wedding ring was absent from his finger.
This sighting comes after the Atlas actress filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court earlier that day, citing a separation date of April 26, 2024.
The filing coincidentally fell on the second anniversary of the couple's Georgia wedding celebration, which took place in front of family and friends in Georgia, fell on August 20.
Affleck had been spotted at the same office building several times in recent weeks, amid reports of a split from Lopez.
The couple had rekindled their romance in April 2021 and got married in July 2022, but have been spending time apart this summer.
Earlier on Tuesday, Affleck was seen returning to Los Angeles with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner after dropping off their daughter Violet at Yale University.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's divorce filing marks the end of their second attempt at marriage, after previously being engaged in 2002 before calling off their wedding and splitting in 2004.