Travis Kelce bags role in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ with Adam Sandler

Travis Kelce has got his stardom toes rising lately, and now he has had a successful run at bagging a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2.
Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon yesterday, Adam Sandler himself gave this big news away to fans.
“We have a nice something for Travis Kelce… He’s gonna come by,” the actor disclosed.
He added, “You guys would love him in real life. He’s a very nice guy. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud and he’s so funny.”
While Adam Sandler isn’t returning as the lead in Happy Gilmore 2, he shall also be making a cameo next to the NFL player in this instalment to his beloved movie.
Meanwhile, it was reported earlier today that Travis Kelce is actually making an official entry to Hollywood’s big screen with a main role in an upcoming film called Loose Cannons.
Producers Chad Stahelski has had talks with him over the matter, according to TMZ, and it’s almost a confirmed part.
Other than this, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend is appearing in the Grotesquerie horror series as well as hosting a show named Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?