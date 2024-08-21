Entertainment

Travis Kelce bags role in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ with Adam Sandler

Travis Kelce locked big horns with Hollywood’s big screen

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024
Travis Kelce locked big horns with Hollywood’s big screen
Travis Kelce locked big horns with Hollywood’s big screen

Travis Kelce has got his stardom toes rising lately, and now he has had a successful run at bagging a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2.

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon yesterday, Adam Sandler himself gave this big news away to fans.

“We have a nice something for Travis Kelce… He’s gonna come by,” the actor disclosed.

He added, “You guys would love him in real life. He’s a very nice guy. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud and he’s so funny.”

While Adam Sandler isn’t returning as the lead in Happy Gilmore 2, he shall also be making a cameo next to the NFL player in this instalment to his beloved movie.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier today that Travis Kelce is actually making an official entry to Hollywood’s big screen with a main role in an upcoming film called Loose Cannons.

Producers Chad Stahelski has had talks with him over the matter, according to TMZ, and it’s almost a confirmed part.

Other than this, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend is appearing in the Grotesquerie horror series as well as hosting a show named Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?

Travis Kelce bags role in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ with Adam Sandler

Travis Kelce bags role in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ with Adam Sandler
Taylor Swift's maid of honor pick: Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, or Sabrina Carpenter?

Taylor Swift's maid of honor pick: Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, or Sabrina Carpenter?
Pakistan arrests suspect for spreading fake news on Southport stabbing attack

Pakistan arrests suspect for spreading fake news on Southport stabbing attack
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials

Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials

Entertainment News

Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Taylor Swift's maid of honor pick: Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, or Sabrina Carpenter?
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s kids 'ready for a fresh start' after divorce
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring in first sighting after Jennifer Lopez divorce filing
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Taylor Swift shatters Michael Jackson's 3-decade-old record at Wembley stadium
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Taylor Swift set to make heartbreaking revelations amid Travis Kelce romance
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Jennifer Garner asks to ‘save the children’ after Jennifer Lopez files for divorce
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Adam Sandler talks about his daughters’ concern for his lifestyle
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Travis Kelce to make Hollywood debut with first film ‘Loose Cannons’
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Real reason why Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Taylor Swift introduces Florence Welch for surprise duet at Eras Tour
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Jonathan Majors stands by Meagan Good at 'Terry McMillan Presents: Forever' premiere
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him