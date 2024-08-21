Taylor Swift's maid of honor pick: Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, or Sabrina Carpenter?

Taylor Swift's inner circle is abuzz with excitement as the singer's wedding plans to boyfriend Travis Kelce heat up.
However, the prospect of choosing a maid of honor has sparked a friendly competition among her closest friends.
According to sources, Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, Cara Delevingne, Keleigh Teller, and Sabrina Carpenter are all vying for a spot in Swift's bridal party.
The singer's pals are eager to be part of her "massive A-list wedding," but Swift's difficulty in selecting just one maid of honor has created an awkward situation.
"Taylor's friends are in something of a competition to be her maid of honor, or at the very least in her bridal party," an insider revealed.
They went on to share, "Problem is, she has a ton of friends, and there are only so many spots to go around."
Swift had previously promised the maid of honor role to Selena Gomez, but their drifting apart has led her to consider other options.
"Her first choice is Blake, but it's an awkward situation because she has so many close friends and doesn't want to hurt anyone's feelings," the insider confessed.
They continued, "That said, she also doesn't want to have an army of bridesmaids."
Although Travis Kelce has yet to propose, sources believe it's only a matter of time before Swift starts making concrete wedding plans.