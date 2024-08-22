Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez engraves Ben Affleck's promise on her wedding ring

Ben Affleck's lack of 'interest' in marriage made Jennifer Lopez 'move on'

  • August 22, 2024
Ben Affleck’s permanent promise of "not.going.anywhere” is still engraved in Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring, even though he’s no longer in her life.

Back in 2022, Ben gifted an epic engagement ring he gifted to JLo as a constant reminder of his commitment.

The Atlas star revealed on The Zane Lowe Show that she was head over heels in love with the actor after he gifted her engagement ring.

As per PEOPLE, the exclusive source told hours later Jennifer filed for divorce from her estranged husband on Tuesday, August 20 that she "was done waiting."

The source added, “She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken," adding, "the kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”

Jennifer Lopez started house hunting in April amid Ben Affleck split:

Jennifer seemingly started house hunting prior to filing divorce from Ben Affleck.

The media outlet reported that the pair were shopping their shared Beverly Hills mansion off-market but could not find ny buyer.

Later on they publicly listed the home for $68 million in July. They purchased the property in June 2023 for just under $61 million.

