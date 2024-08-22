Investigation reveals truth behind Iran’s late President Raisi's helicopter crash

The final investigation report into the tragic helicopter crash of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi revealed the reason behind the crash.
According to Reuters, the semi-official news agency of Iran, Fars, in a report on Wednesday, August 21, claimed that Raisi helicopter crashed due to the weather conditions.
As per the report, the investigation concluded that unfavourable weather conditions and the helicopter's inability to handle excessive weight resulted in a tragic crash into the mountains.
It also said that the helicopter was carrying people more than its capacity at the time of the crash.
Moreover, the unanimous security source told Fars, “"The investigation in the case of Ayatollah Raisi's helicopter crash has been completed... there is complete certainty that what happened was an accident.”
Meanwhile, the communications centre of the Armed Forces General Staff, which oversees the release of information on the crash investigation, denied the reports, saying that they are ‘completely false.’
The initial report by the Iranian military in May also confirmed that the evidence on attack or foul play was not found during the investigation.
The potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Raisi, was killed in a helicopter in the mountains near the Azerbaijan border on May 19.