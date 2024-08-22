German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer bids an emotional farewell to football

Germany's veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer announced retirement from international football in a heartfelt social media post.
Neuer took to Instagram to share the big news with his ‘dear fans, dear football Germany’ saying that he is ending his career in the German national football team after 15 years and 124 national matches.
He wrote, “Anyone who knows me knows that I didn’t make this decision lightly. I feel very good physically, and of course, the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico would have been irritated too.”
The goalkeeper further added, “And yet, after many intense and long discussions with my family and friends, I have decided that right now is the right time to close my chapter in the National Eleven.”
The 38-year-old also recalled some of the special moments of his career in his post, including becoming the 2014 world champion in Brazil and playing the last UEFA European Championship on home ground.
Neuer concluded, “Many thanks to all the staff, supervisors, coaches, and also fellow players who have supported me since my debut in the national team on 02. Joined June 2009! And I especially want to thank you, dear fans, for supporting me all these years!”