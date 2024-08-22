Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute

Beyoncé has reportedly issued a cease-and-desist order after the Trump campaign used her hit song Freedom in a social media post without her permission.
The Halo singer took legal action when a spokesman for Donald Trump, Steven Cheung, posted a video of the former president on Tuesday, August 20, on his own X account.
A shared video was captioned by, "Touchdown in Michigan!! @realDonaldTrump," and it was set to the song "Freedom" from Beyoncé's 2016 album Lemonade.
The song, which also includes Kendrick Lamar, quickly gained traction online when Democratic candidates Kamala Harris played it at many campaign appearances.
However, Beyoncé, 42, has not responded to the video, but on Wednesday, August 21, Rolling Stone said that the artist has threatened to send a cease-and-desist letter to the camp of the Republican presidential contender, claiming that the Trump campaign did not have permission to use the song.
Most recently, on Monday, August 19, during the first day of the Democratic National Convention, the Harris campaign released a new advertisement featuring the song.
Even while Beyoncé hasn't formally backed Harris, she has shown her support for the Democratic party on a number of times, such as in 2013 when she performed the national anthem during the inauguration of former President Barack Obama.
She also shared a social media video in 2020 urging supporters of the president at the time, Joe Biden.