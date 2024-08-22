Entertainment

Justin Bieber reacts to Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's 'lame' romance

Justin Bieber tried so many times to make peace with Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

  August 22, 2024


Justin Bieber is said to be upset with how his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez has affected singer’s bond with her new boyfriend and Hollywood’s renowned music producer, Benny Blanco.

The Sorry singer has been trying to normalize terms with the new lovebirds, but Selena and Benny do not seem to take the possible reunion into consideration.

An insider has exclusively told InTouch Weekly that “Justin is pretty offended by the fact that Benny totally cut him out of his life when he got together with Selena.”

The insider added, “They used to be great friends, so it came as a huge shock, especially since Justin would love nothing more than to put all the bad blood with Selena behind him.”

“[Justin has] tried so many times to make peace with them and get past the BS, but they just won’t let it go, and he’s now saying good riddance,” the source told.

They went on, “He thinks they’re lame and immature, and he’s not going to bother trying to be friendly anymore.”

Dishing details on Justin’s reaction on Selena recent bathroom selfie which sparked engagement rumours with the East Side hit maker, the source revealed, “Justin can’t believe that it’s still carrying on and that Benny is playing into it.”

They added, “He would have expected a lot more from him.”

The insider further noted that “Justin finds it so annoying that they always seem to be taking these passive-aggressive shots at him on social media.”

“He’s sure that if he was pulling stunts and going online attention seeking, he’d get slammed for it, but somehow Selena and Benny seem to get away with it and never get called out,” the source added.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who have been friends and collaborators for years started dating after summer 2023. 

