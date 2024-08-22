Entertainment

Taylor Swift posts pictures of Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff from 'epic' show

Taylor Swift hailed her 'long time friends' for making Eras Tour 'unforgettable' for her

  • by Web Desk
  • August 22, 2024
Taylor Swift has posted unseen pictures of Ed Sheeran and Jack Antonoff from her “epic” concert.

She also recently addressed the cancelling of her Vienna show due to “fear” of terror attack.

Taking to Instagram, the Love Story crooner penned, “We had some EPIC surprise performances from my long time friends @teddysphotos, @florenceandthemachine, and @jackantonoff. Performing ‘Florida!!!’ with Flo for the first time was unforgettable and Ed took me right back to our old Red Tour memories.”

Taylor further added, “It was the most dizzying honor to become the first solo artist to play Wembley 8 times in one tour. To the fans who have seen us this summer, you’ll always have the most sparkling place in my memories.”

The Karma singer finally concluded her European tour safely and will resume Eras Tour concerts in October.

“You were a dream to perform for, dance with, and share those magical moments with. We’ll see you all again when we resume The Eras Tour in October, but for now we get to take a much needed rest. Thank you for the adventure of a lifetime,” she concluded.

At the end of the lengthy post, Taylor made herself “very clear” that she won't “speak about something publicly” if she thinks doing so would provoke harm for her fans, referencing to people asking her to release statement after the terrorist attack threats.

