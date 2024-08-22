World

Vladimir Putin wins hearts with surprising gesture towards Muslims in viral video

Russian president made a surprise visit to the Muslim majority region, Chechnya

  • by Web Desk
  • August 22, 2024


Russian President Vladimir Putin gets praise for his heartfelt gesture during his visit to Muslim-majority region Chechnya.

According to Associated Press, Putin made an unexpected visit to a Muslim republic within the Russian Federation on Tuesday, August 20.

He was welcomed by Chechnya’s leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, on his first visit to the region in nearly 13 years.

During the visit, Putin, along with Kadyrov and the Grand Mufti of Chechnya, spent time at the Isa Prophet Mosque in Grozny, where he was presented with a rare edition of the Quran as a gift. 

The president respectfully kissed the holy book and held it to his chest. His surprising gesture won the hearts of people and won praise from all over the world.

The Grand Mufti also recited a verse from Surah Al-Anfal along with translation for the president.

His surprising gesture won the hearts of people and won praise from all over the world.

A user wrote, “This is called true respect and love to other religious,” while the other added, “You won my heart man.”

A netizen penned, “This is how a real moral person behaves.”

To note this is not the first time when Putin has showed respect for the Quran as he earlier called disrespecting Quran a crime. 

‘Game of Thrones’ actor joins Anupam Kher for his directorial ‘Tanvi: The Great’

‘Game of Thrones’ actor joins Anupam Kher for his directorial ‘Tanvi: The Great’
Ben Affleck finds ally in Mindy Kaling after Jennifer Lopez files for divorce

Ben Affleck finds ally in Mindy Kaling after Jennifer Lopez files for divorce
Dua Lipa rings in 29th Birthday with sizzling photos: 'life keeps getting better'

Dua Lipa rings in 29th Birthday with sizzling photos: 'life keeps getting better'
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos

Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos

World News

Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Joe Biden urges Benjamin Netanyahu to secure immediate Gaza ceasefire deal
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Tim Walz accepts VP nomination: 'Never underestimate a public school teacher'
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Investigation reveals truth behind Iran’s late President Raisi's helicopter crash
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Sicily yacht sinking: 5 more bodies discovered, death toll rises to 6
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Bodycam catches LMPD officer using excessive force on suspect
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Pakistan arrests suspect for spreading fake news on Southport stabbing attack
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Andrew Tate hit with another setback amid sexual assault trials
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Sicily tragedy: Two bodies recovered from sunken yacht
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Ukraine votes for joining ICC to seek justice from Russia
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Argentina quarantines cargo ship over suspected MPox case
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Narendra Modi all set to make history as first Indian PM to visit Ukraine
Yumna Zaidi exudes vintage Bollywood vibes in rainy NYC photos
Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol puts company’s future at stake with major move