Vladimir Putin wins hearts with surprising gesture towards Muslims in viral video

Russian President Vladimir Putin gets praise for his heartfelt gesture during his visit to Muslim-majority region Chechnya.
According to Associated Press, Putin made an unexpected visit to a Muslim republic within the Russian Federation on Tuesday, August 20.
He was welcomed by Chechnya’s leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, on his first visit to the region in nearly 13 years.
During the visit, Putin, along with Kadyrov and the Grand Mufti of Chechnya, spent time at the Isa Prophet Mosque in Grozny, where he was presented with a rare edition of the Quran as a gift.
The president respectfully kissed the holy book and held it to his chest. His surprising gesture won the hearts of people and won praise from all over the world.
The Grand Mufti also recited a verse from Surah Al-Anfal along with translation for the president.
A user wrote, “This is called true respect and love to other religious,” while the other added, “You won my heart man.”
A netizen penned, “This is how a real moral person behaves.”
To note this is not the first time when Putin has showed respect for the Quran as he earlier called disrespecting Quran a crime.