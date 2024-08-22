Entertainment

Jennifer Garner, John Miller's love life ruined because of Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner and John Miller's six-year romance hit a roadblock due to Ben Affleck

  • by Web Desk
  • August 22, 2024
Jennifer Garner, John Millers love life ruined because of Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner, John Miller's love life ruined because of Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner and John Miller's six-year romance has hit a roadblock, and sources close to the couple are pointing to Ben Affleck as the reason.

According to insiders, Garner's ex-husband Ben Affleck has been leaning on her for emotional support during his highly publicized split from Jennifer Lopez.

This has put a strain on Garner's relationship with Miller , who has grown tired of competing with Affleck for Garner's attention.

“Ben’s been turning to Jen [Garner] for advice and support, and that’s been a big source of annoyance for John. He doesn’t enjoy competing with her ex-husband for her attention,” the insider told the Life&Style.

According to the source, Ben “basically made Jen into his personal therapist once he started having issues with J. Lo. She’s who he’d run to. But it got even worse after he left J. Lo.”

They went on to sat, “When he moved out, he got so incredibly needy. It was one crisis after another, and when he’s in that state, Jen is always there for him without fail. John has finally had enough.”

“Jen can be very easy on Ben, but privately, even she admits he’s taken up a lot of her time – especially because they’ve had so much parenting to deal with,” the insider added.

The couple, who shares three children, Violet, Finn, and Samuel, married in 2005 and divorced in 2018.

Mahira Khan shines bright in glamorous jeweled ensemble

Mahira Khan shines bright in glamorous jeweled ensemble
UK sees major drop in visas for health staff and student dependants

UK sees major drop in visas for health staff and student dependants
‘Stree 3’ in works as Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ shatters records?

‘Stree 3’ in works as Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ shatters records?
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing

Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing

Entertainment News

Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
Ben Affleck finds ally in Mindy Kaling after Jennifer Lopez files for divorce
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
Dua Lipa rings in 29th Birthday with sizzling photos: 'life keeps getting better'
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
When did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage start facing challenges?
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
Justin Bieber reacts to Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's 'lame' romance
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
Taylor Swift posts pictures of Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff from 'epic' show
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
Kylie Jenner betrayed by Timothée Chalamet amid breakup rumours
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
Ariana Grande recounts Paparazzi hang-glider stunt on ‘Wicked’ set
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
Coldplay sings 'Love Story' in Vienna after Taylor Swift cancels show
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
Cardi B hits back at haters over 'dumb' criticism amid pregnancy
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
Jennifer Lopez engraves Ben Affleck's promise on her wedding ring
Daring passenger causes chaos at Australian airport by walking on plane's wing
Taylor Swift reveals ‘fear’ of provoking danger in Vienna terror threat