Jennifer Garner, John Miller's love life ruined because of Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner and John Miller's six-year romance has hit a roadblock, and sources close to the couple are pointing to Ben Affleck as the reason.
According to insiders, Garner's ex-husband Ben Affleck has been leaning on her for emotional support during his highly publicized split from Jennifer Lopez.
This has put a strain on Garner's relationship with Miller , who has grown tired of competing with Affleck for Garner's attention.
“Ben’s been turning to Jen [Garner] for advice and support, and that’s been a big source of annoyance for John. He doesn’t enjoy competing with her ex-husband for her attention,” the insider told the Life&Style.
According to the source, Ben “basically made Jen into his personal therapist once he started having issues with J. Lo. She’s who he’d run to. But it got even worse after he left J. Lo.”
They went on to sat, “When he moved out, he got so incredibly needy. It was one crisis after another, and when he’s in that state, Jen is always there for him without fail. John has finally had enough.”
“Jen can be very easy on Ben, but privately, even she admits he’s taken up a lot of her time – especially because they’ve had so much parenting to deal with,” the insider added.
The couple, who shares three children, Violet, Finn, and Samuel, married in 2005 and divorced in 2018.