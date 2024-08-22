Sabrina Carpenter drops 'Taste' on Instagram's new music feature ahead of album release

Sabrina Carpenter has given fans a sneak peek of her upcoming album Short n' Sweet by releasing a teaser of her new single Taste on Instagram.
The Espresso artist utilized Instagram's newly launched music feature, which enables users to add songs directly to their profiles, to share the 30-second clip of Taste.
Fans can exclusively listen to the teaser by visiting Carpenter's Instagram profile.
She also teased the new feature on her instagram story, stating, "Go to my profile to hear a taste of short n' sweet now (along with lips emoji)"
This innovative feature, rolled out on Thursday, allows users to personalize their profiles with their favorite tunes.
Carpenter had been building anticipation for Taste throughout the week, sharing a series of photos and a glimpse of the music video.
On Wednesday, August 21, she shared a sneak peek of the Taste's music video, which features her seeking revenge with a knife in hand, alongside actress Jenna Ortega.
The highly anticipated album Short n' Sweet is set to release on Friday, August 23.
Sabrina Carpenter will kick off her 2024 Short 'n' Sweet headlining tour across North America on September 23 in Columbus, Ohio.