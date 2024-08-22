Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter drops 'Taste' on Instagram's new music feature ahead of album release

Instagram launched new music feature with Sabrina Carpenter's new single 'Taste'

  • by Web Desk
  • August 22, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter drops Taste on Instagrams new music feature ahead of album release
Sabrina Carpenter drops 'Taste' on Instagram's new music feature ahead of album release

Sabrina Carpenter has given fans a sneak peek of her upcoming album Short n' Sweet by releasing a teaser of her new single Taste on Instagram.

The Espresso artist utilized Instagram's newly launched music feature, which enables users to add songs directly to their profiles, to share the 30-second clip of Taste

Fans can exclusively listen to the teaser by visiting Carpenter's Instagram profile.

She also teased the new feature on her instagram story, stating, "Go to my profile to hear a taste of short n' sweet now (along with lips emoji)"

This innovative feature, rolled out on Thursday, allows users to personalize their profiles with their favorite tunes. 

Sabrina Carpenter drops Taste on Instagrams new music feature ahead of album release

Carpenter had been building anticipation for Taste throughout the week, sharing a series of photos and a glimpse of the music video.

On Wednesday, August 21, she shared a sneak peek of the Taste's music video, which features her seeking revenge with a knife in hand, alongside actress Jenna Ortega.

The highly anticipated album Short n' Sweet is set to release on Friday, August 23. 

Sabrina Carpenter will kick off her 2024 Short 'n' Sweet headlining tour across North America on September 23 in Columbus, Ohio.

Washington Commanders acquire kicker Cade York from Cleveland Browns

Washington Commanders acquire kicker Cade York from Cleveland Browns
Madonna being ‘scammed’ by 33-year-younger boyfriend Akeem Morris

Madonna being ‘scammed’ by 33-year-younger boyfriend Akeem Morris
Atif Aslam shares heartwarming encounter with Spanish traveler in Gilgit

Atif Aslam shares heartwarming encounter with Spanish traveler in Gilgit
Sabrina Carpenter drops 'Taste' on Instagram's new music feature ahead of album release

Sabrina Carpenter drops 'Taste' on Instagram's new music feature ahead of album release

Entertainment News

Sabrina Carpenter drops 'Taste' on Instagram's new music feature ahead of album release
Madonna being ‘scammed’ by 33-year-younger boyfriend Akeem Morris
Sabrina Carpenter drops 'Taste' on Instagram's new music feature ahead of album release
Jennifer Garner, John Miller's love life ruined because of Ben Affleck
Sabrina Carpenter drops 'Taste' on Instagram's new music feature ahead of album release
Ben Affleck finds ally in Mindy Kaling after Jennifer Lopez files for divorce
Sabrina Carpenter drops 'Taste' on Instagram's new music feature ahead of album release
Dua Lipa rings in 29th Birthday with sizzling photos: 'life keeps getting better'
Sabrina Carpenter drops 'Taste' on Instagram's new music feature ahead of album release
When did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage start facing challenges?
Sabrina Carpenter drops 'Taste' on Instagram's new music feature ahead of album release
Justin Bieber reacts to Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's 'lame' romance
Sabrina Carpenter drops 'Taste' on Instagram's new music feature ahead of album release
Taylor Swift posts pictures of Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff from 'epic' show
Sabrina Carpenter drops 'Taste' on Instagram's new music feature ahead of album release
Kylie Jenner betrayed by Timothée Chalamet amid breakup rumours
Sabrina Carpenter drops 'Taste' on Instagram's new music feature ahead of album release
Ariana Grande recounts Paparazzi hang-glider stunt on ‘Wicked’ set
Sabrina Carpenter drops 'Taste' on Instagram's new music feature ahead of album release
Coldplay sings 'Love Story' in Vienna after Taylor Swift cancels show
Sabrina Carpenter drops 'Taste' on Instagram's new music feature ahead of album release
Cardi B hits back at haters over 'dumb' criticism amid pregnancy
Sabrina Carpenter drops 'Taste' on Instagram's new music feature ahead of album release
Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute