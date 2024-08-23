Entertainment

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky share exciting family news

The 'Joker: Folie à Deux' just announced her engagement to Michael Polansky

  by Web Desk
  • August 23, 2024
Lady Gaga and her longtime partner, tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky, surprised fans with a heartwarming update as they welcomed a new member to their family.

In a touching TikTok video, the Blood Marry songstress, who just announced her engagement to Michael Polansky, unveiled her newest pet, a gorgeous black French Bulldog, on Wednesday.

The seductive sounds of her brand-new duet with Bruno Mars, Die with a Smile, were featured in the video, which captured the attention of her fans right away.

With her long, raven-black hair, bold blue eyeshadow, and her trademark bright red lips, Gaga exuded her trademark beauty in the video.

She was holding the cute dog in her lap and lip-syncing to the heartfelt line, "If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you."

The adorable moment between A Star Is Born actress and her new animal friend was enough to melt even the hardest hearts, so even without any captions.

This news follows a terrifying event that left Gaga and her supporters stunned three years ago.

While walking her cherished French Bulldogs, Gustav and Koji, on a quiet Hollywood neighbourhood in February 2021, her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot and viciously attacked.

