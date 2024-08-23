Princess Kate plays mediator between Queen Camilla, Prince William

Princess Kate has emerged as a crucial mediator in the evolving relationship between Prince William and Queen Camilla.
William has "come a long way" with his stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles, especially since the announcement by King Charles and Princess Kate that they were both cancer patients.
After a tumultuous relationship, a friend of the Parker Bowles family stated that William had now "warmed up" to the Queen.
As the Princess of Wales, Kate is thought to have contributed to William's "change of heart" because she was "accepting of Camilla" before other members of the royal family did.
William's friendship with the Queen Consort blossomed following Harry's departure from the royal family in 2020, according to a close friend of Camilla's.
As per US Weekly, the family friend revealed, "It brought them closer. William and Kate don’t want any extra drama or tension in the family — they have enough of that with Meghan and Harry.”
The source mentioned, "It was Kate who warmed William to Camilla,” adding, "She’s never been dismissive of Camilla and always treated her with kindness."
It is believed that the Prince and Princess of Wales appreciate how Camilla "brings out the best in Charles".
"They both like the fact that Camilla’s normal and makes Charles less stuffy," insider continued.
"Kate likes her because she brings a real-life relatability into the family. She’s not all about the courtiers waiting on hand and foot. Camilla’s real like Kate is."
The source added that William likes how Camilla "brings out Charles' human side".
Camilla and Charles are said to have been spending more time together following his cancer diagnosis.