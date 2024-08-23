Shraddha Kapoor gets in John Abraham's good books for THIS reason

John Abraham shared how he once travelled to Mumbai with a drain pipe in his knee and Shraddha Kapoor offered him support.
In a throwback appearance at The Kapil Sharma show, the Vedaa actor spilled the beans on his encounter with the Stree 2 famed actress after sustaining injury during the Budapest schedule of Force 2.
" During the promotions of Force 2 I was accompanied by co-actress Sonakshi Sinha. During the shoot of a major action scene I got badly injured," John said.
He continued, " I visited the hospital where the doctors would remove the clottest blood from my knees and I would go back to action."
" Later the situation worsened and I was told that my foot needed to be cut and me stunned sought help from a Mumbai-based doctor who suggested me to travel back to the city with a drain pipe in my knee."
Further adding, "Interestingly on my way back I met Shraddha Kapoor who shared the flight with me."
Feeling bad on seeing his situation and bad health, the actor shared that he could not believe she could help him.
"Toh maine Shraddha ko dekha, matlab itni choti hai, to maine bola ye kaise help kar sakti hai, matlab kahi gir jayegi woh (I looked at Shraddha and wondered how would she help me, she'd trip and fall.) Do hafte hospital mein aur aaj vaapis action kar raha hu main (Two weeks in hospital and now I am back to action."
Shraddha Kapoor is currently basking in the success of Stree 2 which collected a bomb amount on the opening day of its release.
Rajukummar Rao was the male lead in the film with Varun Dhawan's cameo adding more appeal to the storyline.