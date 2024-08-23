Sports

Jude Bellingham faces serious injury as England games loom

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham sustained calf injury just two weeks before England’s campaign

  August 23, 2024
Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid’s midfielder, is facing a painful injury setback just weeks before England’s games approaching.

The midfielder, 21-year-old, suffered a calf injury while training, just over two weeks before England’s Nations League campaign begins, reported the Spanish club on Friday, August 23, 2024.

Some reports in Spain claim that Bellingham will not be coming back until after the international break, which would lead him to miss Lee Carsley’s first two matches as England interim manager.

“Following tests carried out today on Jude Bellingham by Real Madrid’s medical team, the player has been diagnosed with an injury to the plantaris muscle in his right leg,” read a statement issued by the outlet.

It further noted, “His progress will be monitored.”

The country, however, is schedule in the Nations League to face off against the Republic of Ireland on September 7, and Finland on September 10.

The football player has already made two starts for Madrid this season, including the 2-0 UEFA Super Cup triumph over Atalanta and the 1-1 draw against Mallorca on LaLiga’s opening day.

Bellingham’s debut season at the Bernabeu witnessed him score 23 goals in 42 games, helping the team clinch both La Liga and the Champions League.

