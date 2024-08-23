India’s Tripura faces major flooding and landslides due to heavy rain

Heavy rain in India's northeastern state of Tripura on Friday, August 23, caused severe flooding and landslides in the region.
As per Reuters, the disaster forced more than 65,000 people from their homes and resulted in 23 deaths.
Officials reported that four days of heavy rain had caused rivers to overflow.
Television footage showed rescue teams at work, with cars and buses trapped in knee-deep water on the streets.
Suman Deb, a disaster management official, stated, "As of this morning, most rivers are flowing below the critical mark, however, the river Gomti still continues to flow above the danger mark."
Around 1.7 million people have been affected by the flooding, which has caused significant damage to infrastructure, crops, and livestock. The displaced are being housed in 450 camps.
Most of the deaths have resulted from landslides, with additional fatalities from collapsed mud walls and drowning.
Additionally, the Indian Army has rescued 334 people stranded by the rising floodwaters, with over 80 personnel involved in the operation.