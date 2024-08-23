Meta, Spotify CEOs slam Europe’s complex AI rules

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek took a dig at European regulations on open-source artificial intelligence, claiming that the continent is at risk of falling behind due to complex and inconsistent rules.
In a joint statement on Friday, they noted that Europe has a strong community of open-source developers and is well-positioned to lead in AI, as per Reuters.
"Yet its fragmented regulatory structure, riddled with inconsistent implementation, is hampering innovation and holding back developers," they said.
They further argued that a more unified regulatory framework would boost the development of open-source AI and support European developers and the broader creative industry.
The CEOs warned that without clearer policies and more consistent enforcement, Europe risks missing a major opportunity in AI development.
Earlier this year, Ireland's privacy regulator asked Meta to delay launching its AI models in Europe due to concerns about data from Facebook and Instagram users.
As a result, Meta's upcoming AI models, like Llama multimodal, may not be available in Europe, potentially leaving European users with less advanced technology.
Meanwhile, Spotify emphasized its early investment in AI to enhance user experiences, contributing to its success.
However, the EU Commission has yet to comment on these concerns.