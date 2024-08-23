Sci-Tech

Meta, Spotify CEOs slam Europe’s complex AI rules

Meta's upcoming AI models, like Llama multimodal, may not be available in Europe

  • by Web Desk
  • August 23, 2024
Meta, Spotify CEOs slam Europe’s complex AI rules
Meta, Spotify CEOs slam Europe’s complex AI rules

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek took a dig at European regulations on open-source artificial intelligence, claiming that the continent is at risk of falling behind due to complex and inconsistent rules.

In a joint statement on Friday, they noted that Europe has a strong community of open-source developers and is well-positioned to lead in AI, as per Reuters.

"Yet its fragmented regulatory structure, riddled with inconsistent implementation, is hampering innovation and holding back developers," they said.

They further argued that a more unified regulatory framework would boost the development of open-source AI and support European developers and the broader creative industry.

The CEOs warned that without clearer policies and more consistent enforcement, Europe risks missing a major opportunity in AI development.

Earlier this year, Ireland's privacy regulator asked Meta to delay launching its AI models in Europe due to concerns about data from Facebook and Instagram users.

As a result, Meta's upcoming AI models, like Llama multimodal, may not be available in Europe, potentially leaving European users with less advanced technology.

Meanwhile, Spotify emphasized its early investment in AI to enhance user experiences, contributing to its success.

However, the EU Commission has yet to comment on these concerns.

Samsung Galaxy Ring faces major repair challenges due to design issues

Samsung Galaxy Ring faces major repair challenges due to design issues
Countess Karen Spencer shares major life update amid Earl Charles Spencer split

Countess Karen Spencer shares major life update amid Earl Charles Spencer split
Meta, Spotify CEOs slam Europe’s complex AI rules

Meta, Spotify CEOs slam Europe’s complex AI rules
Excessive screen time in 20s increases heart attack risk, study

Excessive screen time in 20s increases heart attack risk, study

Sci-Tech News

Excessive screen time in 20s increases heart attack risk, study
Samsung Galaxy Ring faces major repair challenges due to design issues
Excessive screen time in 20s increases heart attack risk, study
Google Keep launches new AI feature to create custom lists
Excessive screen time in 20s increases heart attack risk, study
Google taps Character.AI founder for key AI leadership role
Excessive screen time in 20s increases heart attack risk, study
India's Chandrayaan-3 mission uncovers magma ocean on moon's south pole
Excessive screen time in 20s increases heart attack risk, study
Astronomers reveal mystery behind Sun’s hidden age
Excessive screen time in 20s increases heart attack risk, study
New computer runs on air to detect blood clots, strokes
Excessive screen time in 20s increases heart attack risk, study
AI technology proves effective in early detection of bowel cancer
Excessive screen time in 20s increases heart attack risk, study
Emmanuel Macron to visit Serbia this month to discuss AI leadership
Excessive screen time in 20s increases heart attack risk, study
Elon Musk’s Neuralink hits milestone with second implant trial for paralyzed patients
Excessive screen time in 20s increases heart attack risk, study
India about to launch its first quantum computer
Excessive screen time in 20s increases heart attack risk, study
WhatsApp security features you need to enable now: Find out
Excessive screen time in 20s increases heart attack risk, study
Climate change blamed for Sicily yacht Sinking