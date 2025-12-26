Travis Kelce makes heartbreaking admission, takes blame for disastrous season

Sports
  • By Hania Jamil
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their final game of the season against the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day

The Kansas City Chiefs has witnessed quite a devastating season, and Travis Kelce is taking the blame.

The tight end performance has been underwhelming in the last couple of years, as Travis crossed 1,000-plus receiving yards last time during the 2022 season.

Moreover, in the 15 games of the 2025 season, Travis has tallied just over 803 yards and five touchdowns receiving. The Chiefs won't be making any Super Bowl preparations this year, as they were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to Los Angeles in Week 15.

During Wednesday's interview with ex-Chiefs star Tony Gonzalez, the three-time Super Bowl champion addressed the team's on-field issues this season.

Taking responsibility for their failure to make the playoffs, he noted, "I feel like I can't even look my guy, Coach Andy Reid, in his eyes right now, just because I feel like I disappointed or I just let him down in some way throughout the year."

"I just feel like, you know, it's my job to go out there and make it happen. And that's kind of the pride I've always played with, especially playing for him, knowing how hard he works and how prepared he always is," Travis added.

Moreover, in a thrilling Christmas Day encounter between the Chiefs and the Denver Broncos, Bo Nix's team secured a 20-13 win, giving them the lead in the AFC West.

