Knife attack at Germany festival claims three lives

The incident took place at a festival on Friday night

  by Web Desk
  • August 24, 2024
Three people were killed in a shocking knife attack at a festival in Germany, sending shockwaves through the community.

As per BBC, Police in the western German city of Solingen report that a knife assault has left three persons dead and four more critically injured.

On Friday night, the incident took place at a festival and It is said that the attacker is still free.

The Bild website claimed that a guy stabbed bystanders at random.

There is currently a massive manhunt underway, and police helicopters can be seen circling the city.

The industrial city was commemorating its 650th anniversary of founding.

Around 22:00 local time (21:00 BST), after the incident, the city officials urged people to leave the Fronhof market area while police set up security cordons.

According to media accounts, emergency personnel were observed at the area tending to the injured.

Later, 40 tactical vehicles were sent out by police to find the stabbing suspect, according to Build.

According to the Solinger Tageblatt newspaper, one of the festival's organisers, Philipp Müller, stated that nine people's lives were being fought for by the emergency personnel.

"People are shocked, but left the square peacefully," Müller said.

Witness Lars Breitzke told the newspaper that when he noticed a vocalist on stage with an odd expression on their face, he realised something was up.

"And then a person fell over just a metre away from me," stated the man

.

German media reports that the assailant is thought to have stabbed his victims in the neck on purpose.

After speaking with many witnesses, police spokesperson Alexander Kresta was cited by the Spiegel website as stating, "We are currently assuming that it was one person."

