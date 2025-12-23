Entertainment
Billy Porter breaks silence on his painful illness after emergency hospitalization

Billy Porter has shared a big health update after being rushed to the hospital due to a painful chronic illness. 

The 56-year-old American singer and actor, who was diagnosed with a rare case of sepsis in September this year, has finally broken his silence over his disease.

On Monday, December 22, Porter took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself, giving an update on his challenging four months.

In the viral footage, the Cinderella star explained, "I’m here, first and foremost, to say happy holidays, Merry Christmas, Happy Kwanzaa, Happy Hanukkah, and everything in between."

"So, some of you may or may not know that I was in the hospital very ill this fall with Urosepsis," he addressed his condition.

The Christmas Karma actor continued, "It was not easy. It’s been a very, very challenging four months. And I want everybody to know that I am on the road to a full recovery. I’m not there yet, but I’m on the road to that."

Porter concluded his message with an emotional thank-you message to his fans who prayed for him during his difficult time.

This update came a few months after Billy Porter made an unexpected exit from Cabaret, which meant the show was forced to shut down a month early. 

