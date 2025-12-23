Novo Nordisk shares rise after FDA approves world’s first weight-loss pill

In a significant achievement, Novo Nordisk shares exponentially rose to 7% on Tuesday after the company got approved for the world’s first GLP-1 weight-loss pill from the FDA.
The development follows the Danish drug manufacturer, giving an essential benefit over US competitor Eli Lilly that develops an oral GLP-1 treatment and is likely to launch its own pill in the near future.
As per some credible analysts, the the Wegovy maker's strong clinical data may assist it in taking the lead with its strategic approach.
Novo stated the pill will be accessible in early January with an initial dose of 1.5 milligrams. Customers can buy it via pharmacies and certain telehealth providers for $149 per month under savings programs.
Notably, cash-paying patients can get the drug at the same price via President Donald Trump’s direct-to-consumer platform, TrumpRx.
The approval comes at the end of a turbulent year for Novo Nordisk, which experienced several tensions, supply shortages, and received backlash over its US rollout strategy.
Despite some food and water restrictions that may complicate prescribing, HSBC analyst Rajesh Kumar stated the pill’s safety and effectiveness appear superior to Eli Lilly’s oral option.
However, Lilly has reported some promising results from trials where patients switched from injections to pills.