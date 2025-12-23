Johan Renck to direct 'Assassin's Creed' for Netflix

Netflix's upcoming live-action Assassin's Creed series has finally found its director.
The series already had a star-studded cast lined up, with Toby Wallace and Lola Petticrew leading the project and Laura Marcus and Zachary Hart in regular roles.
As reported by Variety, on Tuesday, December 23, it was revealed that Johan Renck, the Swedish filmmaker best known for directing HBO's hit mini-series Chernobyl, is set to helm the show.
Based on the phenomenally successful time-travelling video game franchise, Assassin's Creed was first announced in July as the first series to be developed under Netflix's agreement with Ubisoft, signed in 2020.
While the plot has been kept under wraps, the series will be revolving around the secret war between two factions, one determining mankind's future through control, while the other fights for free will.
Roberto Patino and David Wiener serve as creators, showrunners, and executive producers. Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, Austin Dill, and Genevieve Jones of Ubisoft Film & Television and Matt O'Toole serve as executive producers.
The first Assassin's Creed game, exploring the centuries-long war between the rival secret orders of the Assassins and the Templar, debuted in 2007 and became an instant hit.
Since then, 13 further instalments in the franchise have been released, the most recent being "Assassin's Creed: Shadows", released in 2025, with more than 230 million copies overall sold to date.
Alongside Chernobyl, Renck's TV credits include directing The Last Panther and episodes of The Walking Dead, Vikings, and Breaking Bad.