Uber set to launch driverless rides next year

Sci-Tech

Uber announced partnership with Cruise to offer driverless rides to users as soon as next year

  by Web Desk
  August 24, 2024
Uber has announced a multi-year partnership with Cruise, a General Motors-owned company, to offer driverless rides to users as soon as next year.

The partnership, announced this week, will see Cruise's autonomous Chevy Bolt-based cars integrated into Uber's platform, giving riders the option to select a driverless vehicle for their journey.

According to Cruise CEO Marc Whitten, the partnership aims to "leverage driverless technology to create safer streets and redefine urban life."

“We are excited to partner with Uber to bring the benefits of safe, reliable, autonomous driving to even more people, unlocking a new era of urban mobility,” he added.

The launch of driverless rides on Uber's platform is expected to begin next year, with details on the rollout and availability to be announced in the coming months.

This development marks a significant step forward for Uber's autonomous cars, which have faced setbacks in the past, including a fatal accident in 2018.

Cruise, too, has faced challenges, including a fatal accident involving one of its vehicles, but has since resumed testing and is now operational in Phoenix, Dallas, and Houston.

The partnership puts Uber at the forefront of the autonomous transportation revolution, alongside competitors like Waymo, which is already delivering thousands of paid rides in select cities.

Sci-Tech News

Samsung Galaxy Ring faces major repair challenges due to design issues
Meta, Spotify CEOs slam Europe’s complex AI rules
Google Keep launches new AI feature to create custom lists
Google Maps unveils new bottom bar for iPhone users
Google taps Character.AI founder for key AI leadership role
India's Chandrayaan-3 mission uncovers magma ocean on moon's south pole
Astronomers reveal mystery behind Sun’s hidden age
New computer runs on air to detect blood clots, strokes
AI technology proves effective in early detection of bowel cancer
Emmanuel Macron to visit Serbia this month to discuss AI leadership
Elon Musk’s Neuralink hits milestone with second implant trial for paralyzed patients
India about to launch its first quantum computer