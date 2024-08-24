Uber set to launch driverless rides next year

Uber has announced a multi-year partnership with Cruise, a General Motors-owned company, to offer driverless rides to users as soon as next year.
The partnership, announced this week, will see Cruise's autonomous Chevy Bolt-based cars integrated into Uber's platform, giving riders the option to select a driverless vehicle for their journey.
According to Cruise CEO Marc Whitten, the partnership aims to "leverage driverless technology to create safer streets and redefine urban life."
“We are excited to partner with Uber to bring the benefits of safe, reliable, autonomous driving to even more people, unlocking a new era of urban mobility,” he added.
The launch of driverless rides on Uber's platform is expected to begin next year, with details on the rollout and availability to be announced in the coming months.
This development marks a significant step forward for Uber's autonomous cars, which have faced setbacks in the past, including a fatal accident in 2018.
Cruise, too, has faced challenges, including a fatal accident involving one of its vehicles, but has since resumed testing and is now operational in Phoenix, Dallas, and Houston.
The partnership puts Uber at the forefront of the autonomous transportation revolution, alongside competitors like Waymo, which is already delivering thousands of paid rides in select cities.