Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to reunite at TIFF for ‘Unstoppable’ amid divorce?

Ben Affleck is dodging wife Jennifer Lopez at the Unstoppable premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival amid rising divorce drama!
Lopez plays a supporting role in Affleck’s produced film, and as both of them were expected to create a buzz by attending the festival together, recent reports by Page Six claim that this dream won’t come true.
It has been reported that the estranged couple will avoid the forthcoming red carpet reunion at TIFF.
However, an insider disclosed that the Shotgun Wedding actress will be attending the September 6 Canadian film festival.
It was also told that the Deep Water actor would not grace the show with his presence.
Meanwhile, some of the movie producers are reportedly “pushing the two to appear together at the premiere in Toronto to create buzz on the film,” reported the Daily Mail.
“It didn’t hurt that Lopez is married to Affleck, though Goldenberg swears that didn’t have much to do with her casting,” penned Vanity Fair of Lopez getting the role.
“She had to be somebody who’s lived a life, and I felt like Jennifer was one of the few actresses who could play the part. I think that she was right for it, and it was also serendipity that he happened to be married to the person we sort of wanted all along anyway,” noted the film director.
The film, which is produced under the banner of the Daredevil actor and Matt Damon’s production company, Artists Equity, is set to be released in December 2024.