Entertainment

Adele and Rich Paul set to welcome first baby via surrogacy?

The coupe will tie the knot soon

  • by Web Desk
  • August 24, 2024
Adele and Rich Paul set to welcome first baby via surrogacy?
Adele and Rich Paul set to welcome first baby via surrogacy?

Adele and Rich Paul are reportedly planning to expand their family after tying the knot as they are considering having a baby through surrogacy.

A source exclusively shared with Life and Style, “She’s relieved that it’s finally out in the open.”

“She purposely let it slip because she wanted to correct all this gossip that’s being spread around about there being some sort of trouble in paradise, which she insists is totally false and out of left field,” the tipster continued.

The insider added, “Truth is, they’re happier than ever and he’s been her absolute rock.”

Revealing family plans, the source stated, “Another big priority is her and Rich welcoming a baby, that’s going to be her big focus the rest of this year, and most likely will involve a surrogate, although she’s being very private about it all.”

The source continued, “But everyone in her life knows that’s what she and Rich want and it’s very much a keep your fingers crossed type situation,”

Notably, for more than two years, there has been a lot of conjecture about a potential engagement between Adele, 36, and Rich, 42.

The Skyfall singer initially flaunted what seemed to be a diamond engagement ring on her left hand at the February 2022 BRIT Awards.

Adele and Rich Paul set to welcome first baby via surrogacy?

Adele and Rich Paul set to welcome first baby via surrogacy?
King Charles forced to stop crucial talks with Prince Andrew amid health fears

King Charles forced to stop crucial talks with Prince Andrew amid health fears
Ben Affleck sends strong message to JLo with first appearance after divorce filing

Ben Affleck sends strong message to JLo with first appearance after divorce filing
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks

Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks

Entertainment News

Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Jennifer Lopez's pal drops heartbreaking confessions about Ben Affleck relationship
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Jennifer Aniston's past crush on Keanu Reeves makes Sandra Bullock 'awkward'
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Ben Affleck sends strong message to JLo with first appearance after divorce filing
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Slipknot’s Sid Wilson jokes about getting ‘cheap botox’ following farm explosion
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to reunite at TIFF for ‘Unstoppable’ amid divorce?
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Kylie Jenner beau Timothée Chalamet sends LOUD message for her ex Travis Scott
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Ben Affleck turns to Jennifer Garner amid divorce from Jennifer Lopez
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Hailey Bieber welcomes baby boy: Here's a look at her top 5 pregnancy styles
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Rihanna shares exciting plans on baby no.3 with A$AP Rocky
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Sabrina Carpenter responds to Barry Keoghan split speculation
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Justin Bieber, wife Hailey blessed with baby boy: 'Welcome home'