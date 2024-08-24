Adele and Rich Paul set to welcome first baby via surrogacy?

Adele and Rich Paul are reportedly planning to expand their family after tying the knot as they are considering having a baby through surrogacy.
A source exclusively shared with Life and Style, “She’s relieved that it’s finally out in the open.”
“She purposely let it slip because she wanted to correct all this gossip that’s being spread around about there being some sort of trouble in paradise, which she insists is totally false and out of left field,” the tipster continued.
The insider added, “Truth is, they’re happier than ever and he’s been her absolute rock.”
Revealing family plans, the source stated, “Another big priority is her and Rich welcoming a baby, that’s going to be her big focus the rest of this year, and most likely will involve a surrogate, although she’s being very private about it all.”
The source continued, “But everyone in her life knows that’s what she and Rich want and it’s very much a keep your fingers crossed type situation,”
Notably, for more than two years, there has been a lot of conjecture about a potential engagement between Adele, 36, and Rich, 42.
The Skyfall singer initially flaunted what seemed to be a diamond engagement ring on her left hand at the February 2022 BRIT Awards.