Russia and Ukraine complete 'major' prisoner swap with UAE mediation

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 115 prisoners of war on Saturday, August 24.
As per Reuters, during all these matters, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) served as the mediator.
This marks the first exchange since Ukraine launched a major attack on Russia's Kursk region on August 6.
The attack is considered the largest foreign assault on Russian territory since World War Two.
Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry stated that the Russian soldiers involved in the exchange were captured in the Kursk region.
These soldiers are now in Belarus, where they will receive medical care and rehabilitation before returning to Russia.
While, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shared a photo of Ukrainian prisoners of war draped in the national blue and yellow flags, embracing each other.
Along with sharing photos, Zelenskiy also expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian troops who helped secure prisoners for the exchange.
Moreover, the UAE confirmed its role in facilitating the exchange, stating that it has now mediated the release of a total of 1,788 prisoners.
This is the seventh exchange the UAE has mediated since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.