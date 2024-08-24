Sports

Kyren Wilson defeated Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-4 in the semifinals of the World Snooker Xi'an Grand Prix

  • by Web Desk
  • August 24, 2024
World Champion Kyren Wilson set to face Judd Trump in Xi'an Grand Prix final

English professional snooker player, Kyren Wilson defeated Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-4 in the semifinals of the World Snooker Xi'an Grand Prix on Saturday, August 24.

As per BBC, he will now compete against Judd Trump in the Xi'an Grand Prix final on Sunday, August 25.

Wilson, currently ranked third globally, built a solid lead of 5-1 after defeating China's Xu Si in the quarter-finals.

Despite a comeback from O'Sullivan with three straight frame wins, Wilson sealed his place in the final with a strong performance in the last frame, including his second century of the match.

He is a six-time ranking event champion and the current world champion, having secured the 2024 World Snooker Championship title.

Meanwhile, Judd ranked second in the world, secured his final spot with a 6-1 victory over Wales' Daniel Wells.

The winner will receive a top prize of £177,000.

