Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Colombia trip brings tensions in their business deal

Netflix is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the couple's attempts to "control the narrative" surrounding their trip to Colombia.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a multi-million dollar contract with Netflix to produce a lifestyle series on Meghan's cuisine and a behind-the-scenes look at Harry's polo game, following the success of their documentary series with the streaming giants.
However, royal historian Angela Levin said that the projects won't start until "next February at the earliest".
Levin stated, "The documentary was six episodes, full of grumbles and gruffs - that did phenomenally well, but nothing else has.
She continued, "They're not really keen on her cooking or Harry doing polo or her jam, it's not original enough. It won't be until next February at the earliest that they can do anything."
In response to a question about whether Netflix will continue to work with the Sussexes after their projects were delayed, Levin expressed scepticism.
Levin mentioned, "Technically they have messed up completely, because they haven't done it properly. Netflix is fed up and they've got lots of other things on their line that they can do. So I think they're not going to renew the $100,000 to keep them going."