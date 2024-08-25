Fatima Sana named as new captain of Pakistan women's team for T20 World Cup

Fatima Sana to replace Nida Dar as a captain in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday, August 25, that the 22-year-old all-rounder will lead the women’s cricket team in the ICC mega event in the UAE.
The PCB said in a press release, “Fatima Sana has been named as the Pakistan women’s cricket team captain for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the United Arab Emirates from 3 to 20 October. The decision was a unanimous one made by the women’s national selection committee.”
It further added, “22-year-old Fatima, who has featured in 41 ODIs and 40 T20Is, has previously led Pakistan's emerging and domestic sides. She also captained the Pakistan side to a famous ODI win against New Zealand in a Super Over at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, in December 2023.”
Moreover, PCB has retained 10 players, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, and Tuba Hassan, from last year’s edition, while the left-arm pacer Tasmia Rubab is also included in the 15-member squad for the first time.
Whereas Sadia Iqbal, a left-arm spinner’s participation in the national team is ‘subject to fitness.’
Pakistan will play its T20 World Cup opener against India on October 6 against its cricket rival India at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.